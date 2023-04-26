Youth robbed of phone, money by gang near Vembakottai

April 26, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Sattur

Four unidentified persons robbed an engineering graduate, P. Muthukumar (24) from Vembakottai of a mobile phone and forced him to transfer ₹ 5,200 through payment apps, on Monday.

The police said that Muthukumar had received a call on his mobile phone on Monday morning. The caller claimed himself to be younger brother of Muthukumar’s friend, Raja from Rajapalayam.

He said that one of his friends, who had consumed liquor had fell unconscious near a temple on Kottaipatti road and sought his help. When he went there, he found the caller standing on the road. They took him to an isolated place where three more persons joined.

One of them attacked him with a sword and injured him on his feet and back. After snatching his mobile phone, they forced him to transfer money from two accounts using mobile payment apps.

Vembakottai police have registered a case of robbery and are on the lookout for the accused.