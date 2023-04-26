ADVERTISEMENT

Youth robbed of phone, money by gang near Vembakottai

April 26, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

Four unidentified persons robbed an engineering graduate, P. Muthukumar (24) from Vembakottai of a mobile phone and forced him to transfer ₹ 5,200 through payment apps, on Monday.

The police said that Muthukumar had received a call on his mobile phone on Monday morning. The caller claimed himself to be younger brother of Muthukumar’s friend, Raja from Rajapalayam.

He said that one of his friends, who had consumed liquor had fell unconscious near a temple on Kottaipatti road and sought his help. When he went there, he found the caller standing on the road. They took him to an isolated place where three more persons joined.

One of them attacked him with a sword and injured him on his feet and back. After snatching his mobile phone, they forced him to transfer money from two accounts using mobile payment apps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vembakottai police have registered a case of robbery and are on the lookout for the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US