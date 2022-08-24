Youth robbed of bike, mobile phone at knifepoint near Madurai

In a daring incident, two unidentified persons robbed a youth of his motorbike, mobile phone and cash at knifepoint near Perungudi on Monday night.

The police said that R. Subramanian (36) of Nallur, who works in a godown of a textile shop at Villapuram, was returning home on his motorbike after work.

While he was proceeding on the Valayankulam to Kanjarankulam Road near Nallur junction, two persons who were following him on another motorbike, waylaid him.

After flashing a huge knife, the duo threatened Subramanian with dire consequences and forced him to part with his valuables.

Subramanian offered no resistance and the accused snatched ₹1,200, ATM card and a mobile phone. They also stole his motorbike.

Based on his complaint, Perungudi police have registered a case of robbery and criminal intimidation.