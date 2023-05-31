Youth riding bike without helmet assaults head constable in Rajapalayam

May 31, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - RAJAPALAYAM

A 25-year-old man, R. Prithiviraj, who was stopped by a team of traffic police personnel for not wearing helmet while riding a bike here on Tuesday, repeatedly punched a head constable, R. Gandharuben, on his face.

The police said traffic police personnel, led by Special Sub-Inspector of Police Thamaraikannan, were checking vehicles near Sankarankoil Road Junction at around 9 a.m. When they found a youth riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet, they waved him to stop. However, he rode the bike for some distance.

When Gandharuben questioned him for not stopping the vehicle near the police team, Prithiviraj started to abuse him in filthy language. Prithiviraj punched the head constable repeatedly when he tried to take control of his bike.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was booked for assault, abuse and intimidating the policeman, and arrested. Later, he was sent to judicial custody, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.