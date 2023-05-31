ADVERTISEMENT

Youth riding bike without helmet assaults head constable in Rajapalayam

May 31, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - RAJAPALAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man, R. Prithiviraj, who was stopped by a team of traffic police personnel for not wearing helmet while riding a bike here on Tuesday, repeatedly punched a head constable, R. Gandharuben, on his face.

The police said traffic police personnel, led by Special Sub-Inspector of Police Thamaraikannan, were checking vehicles near Sankarankoil Road Junction at around 9 a.m. When they found a youth riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet, they waved him to stop. However, he rode the bike for some distance.

When Gandharuben questioned him for not stopping the vehicle near the police team, Prithiviraj started to abuse him in filthy language. Prithiviraj punched the head constable repeatedly when he tried to take control of his bike.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was booked for assault, abuse and intimidating the policeman, and arrested. Later, he was sent to judicial custody, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US