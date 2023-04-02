Youth power phenomenal for nation’s development, says Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi

April 02, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - RAJAPALAYAM

In the emerging new India, only the youth can make the nation fully developed and self-reliant, said Governor R. N. Ravi here on Saturday.

Speaking at the golden jubilee year celebrations at the Rajapalayam Rajus’ College he said, the country’s economy was growing fast. In such an emerging scenario, the youth had greater responsibilities to drive the nation to the number one position in the globe.

Pointing to the rich traditions of India, he traced the spiritual and heritage values, the stalwarts’ contributions to the freedom struggle and the present day challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor cited the role played by India during the pandemic by providing the vaccines to many countries around the globe.

Appreciating the natives of Rajapalayam, Mr. Ravi said many who hailed from this town, have rich qualities which reflected in their philanthropy and wished them to serve more needy people around the society. He lauded the founders of the institution for their vision and the activities of the Alumni association.

College governing council president K. G. Prakash welcomed the gathering. Ramco Groups chairman P. R. Venketrama Raja, who was the guest of honour, appreciated the institution for providing value based education, which enabled in the transformation of the young minds into valuable citizens.

Dr. S. Singaraj, N. R. Krishnamoorthy Raja and principal Dr. D.Venkateswaran were present. The Governor presented mementos to Dr. S. Muthukrishnan, president Alumni association and others on the occasion.