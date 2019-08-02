Youth picked for police inquiry ends life

A 19-year-old youth, A. Sathyamoorthy, was found hanging at his house in Varushanadu on Friday morning.

The youth was allegedly picked up by the police, based on a complaint from village president Duraipandi that he had stolen petrol from a two-wheeler. The police conducted an inquiry at the station after which Sathyamoorthy was sent home on Thursday night.

However, Sathyamoorthy allegedly hung himself after returning to his house. His parents, Asaithambi and Saraswathi, are working in Tirupur and he had been living alone, said a friend of the deceased. “A couple of friends and myself stayed with him till late in the night and we were chatting. He was found hanging around 6 a.m.,” he said.

The body was sent to Theni Medical College Government Hospital for post mortem. Relatives of the deceased have alleged that be could have took the extreme step following threat by the Sub-Inspector. Demanded that the SI be suspended, the relatives refused to receive the body from the hospital.

Meanwhile, a fact-finding team from Evidence, a Madurai-basednon-governmental organisation that works for the cause of Scheduled Caste people, visited Varushanadu and claimed that police had tortured and assaulted the youth, leading him to commit suicide. A. Kathir, its Executive Director, said, “The boy was picked up from his house around 7 a.m. on Thursday by the SI, who arrived in plainclothes, which itself is unlawful. He was kept in the station for a whole day and beaten up. There are injuries all over his body. When his uncle and myself went to the station, we were threatened by the SI.”

“The SI must be booked under Section 306 of IPC (Abetment of suicide) and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and must also be suspended. We have sent a letter to the Director General of Police and Chief Secretary on behalf of the victim’s family. If no action is taken till Monday, we have decided to move the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court,” he added.

A senior police official said that it was a clear case of suicide due to family problem and the police inquiry could not be the reason. “The inquiry was done in public and the youth was not assaulted by the police. However, allegation of threat by the SI will be enquired,” he said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline ‘104’ and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.

