Youth on a mission to complete childhood dream

Army aspirant C. Pradeep Kumar, 21, from Sirohi in Rajasthan is on a mission to complete a childhood dream. On his way to fulfil his dream of covering all the way from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, he reached Madurai on Sunday.

He started his journey under the theme, ‘Save trees, go green.’ With a message on his backpack along with the Indian flag, he set out on his journey from Jammu on November 30, 2021. He reached Jammu by train from his hometown. From there he has set out on foot towards Kanniyakumari. Covering at least 30 km a day, he said that he has a minimum baggage of 20 kg with a few clothes and a medicine kit, as he has to travel light.

He said that he follows no specific diet and sticks to the local food. He usually rests for the night at places of worship, petrol pumps and toll plazas and when he falls sick he would take a day’s break to recover.

When he told his parents about his dream, they were first apprehensive but later agreed. He said that his younger brother and sister were supportive and also helped convince his parents.

Having completed his B.A. in History, Mr. Pradeep Kumar wants to join the Armed Forces. He said he never took money from his parents for the journey and took care of the expenses from his savings. He said he used to sell fruits and vegetables grown in their farm back home.