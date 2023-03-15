March 15, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MADURAI

Several words used in Sangam literature are still spoken and understood and this is the speciality of Tamil language, according to Minister for Industries, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the seven-day camp titled ‘Ilanthamizhar Ilakkiya Payirchi Pattarai’, organised by the Department of Tamil Development here on Wednesday. Two hundred college students from across the State, who won in elocution competitions held by the department, are participating in the workshop.

The Minister said the workshop was aimed at training the future generations who would be responsible to continue and pass on the legacy of Tamil language to the upcoming generations. He said the workshop was a platform for students to learn through extensive and interesting dialogues with 36 trainers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of Tamil, one among the classical languages still being widely spoken across the globe, Mr. Thennarasu said the antiques unearthed at Keeladi excavation clusters had proven the prevalence of high literacy level even 2,600 years ago. “Even a humble potter or a farmer was literate enough to engrave his name on the earthen pots. Such is our rich history, especially its continued legacy,” he noted.

The many stone inscriptions installed at Keeladi Museum yet again proved that Tamil language had strong and deep roots, and the various literary works taught one the ethics of life, he added.

He urged the participants and the public to visit the museum and the many culturally significant places in Madurai.

Pointing out that Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar in his speech mentioned that he “loves Tamil more and has turned into a Tamil at heart” though his mother tongue was Malayalam, Mr. Thennarasu said, “Tamil language has the power to unite us all”.

MLAs G. Thalapathi and M. Boominathan, Additional Collector (Development) S. Saravanan, Director, Department of Tamil Development, Avvai Arul, and Assistant Directors J. Sabeer Banu and P. Bharathi were present.