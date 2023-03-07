Youth must make more millet-based value added products, says Agriculture Minister

March 07, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MADURAI

Youngsters must come forward to produce value-added products using millets, said M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Minister for Agriculture, here on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the two-day millet fair-cum-exhibition held at Agricultural College and Research Institute (AC and RI) here. Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan and Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy were present.

“The diet of today has led to many health complications like obesity as people consume a lot of junk like pizza and physical activity has largely reduced. ‘Koozh’ (porridge) made out of kambu (pearl millet) and kelvaragu (finger millet) were what we used to drink in our childhood, but in due course, our diet has changed,” he noted.

He added, “but there is hope, since the idea of including millets in our daily diet is gaining popularity among the youth. To see several entrepreneurs, at the fair, making value-added products out of millets is a testimony to it.”

The Minister noted that kelvaragu is being procured for fair price shops to boost production of millets. He urged the farmers to benefit from growing millets and for youngsters to tap its global market through value-added products made out of millets.

Mr. Anbarasan suggested officials hold such millet fair-cum-exhibitions in every region to create awareness and promote consumption of millets. He also urged youngsters to consciously add more millets to their diet to lead a healthier life. Mr Moorthy launched ‘A Book on Millets’ by Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, on the occasion.

Winners of the Tamil Nadu Agri Hackathon 2022 launched by the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN) to find solutions for issues in the agriculture sector such as a mechanical palmyrah tree climbing device etc., were felicitated.

The detailed project report (DPR) of the agro-industrial corridor project that would address the industrial infrastructure deficit in Cauvery delta districts by promoting agro-based industries was received by Mr. Panneerselvam.

Earlier, the Ministers inaugurated the dhal-based, and fruit and vegetable processing units at AC and RI. The dhal-based unit is processed under the ‘one district one product’ (ODOP) approach of the Union government that is aimed at providing financial, technical and business support for upgrading existing micro food processing enterprises. The project, set up at a cost of over ₹2.53 crore, is funded under the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM FME) scheme.

Two processing units are equipped to produce ready-to-serve products, such as fruit pulp and beverage, vegetable pickle, instant mixes, papad, and dhal-based fried snacks.

The Ministers reviewed over 150 stalls at display on the premises that sold a variety of millet-based products.

MSME Secretary V. Arun Roy, Agricultural Production Commissioner and Secretary C. Samayamoorthy, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Dean AC and RI P.P. Mahendran, Dean Community Science College and Research Institute S. Kanchana and others were present.