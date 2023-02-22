HamberMenu
‘Youth must be aware of sacrifices made by unsung heroes during freedom struggle’

February 22, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Students look at photos of lesser-known freedom fighters at an exhibition in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Students look at photos of lesser-known freedom fighters at an exhibition in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A three-day photo and digital exhibition on lesser-known freedom fighters was inaugurated by Mayor J. Ilamathi at John Paul Higher Secondary School here on Wednesday.

The exhibition was organised by the Central Bureau of Communication of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ an initiative to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence. It also comprised displays on government schemes and achievements, and the importance of having millets for a better health.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said, “Youngsters must be aware of unsung freedom fighters because of whom we enjoy the freedom we have today.” She urged them to add millets to their daily diet and to read more.

M. Annadurai, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Chennai said that it was essential that students were aware of sacrifices made by unknown freedom fighters.

The Mayor released a booklet on the G20 forum on the occasion and distributed prizes to winners of competitions held on unsung freedom fighters, and loans to two beneficiaries through the lead bank of the district.

Joint Director of Agriculture A. Anusuya spoke on consequences of having junk food and the importance of adding millets in one’s daily diet.

The exhibition commemorates the United Nations’ declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

District Lead Bank Manager G. Arunachalam and other officials were present.

