Youth murders wife, burns body 2 days after marriage in Madurai

Madurai

A youth, who married a college girl, murdered her and burnt her body amidst wild bushes off the Ring Road under Avaniyapuram police station limits.

The police arrested S. Jothimani (22) of Avaniyapuram, who was a site engineer with a private builder.

They said that Jothimani had married S. Gladis Rani (21) of Sholavandan, on Monday and had lodged a complaint with All Women Police Station, Samayanallur, seeking protection for them from his family members.

The youth’s family members had not accepted the marriage when the police called them for an enquiry. After the enquiry, the couple had stayed at Rani’s house in Sholavandan. They had left the house on Wednesday for getting a certificate for Rani from her college.

However, since their daughter did not return home that day, a complaint was lodged with Sholavandan police on Thursday. When the police picked up Jothimani for an enquiry, he reportedly confessed to have strangulated his wife with a shawl after taking her to an isolated place near Avaniyapuram. Later, he burnt the body with petrol.

Sholavandan police took him to the spot where they found the charred remains of Rani’s body.

Investigation is under way.