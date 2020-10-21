Youth murders uncle

TIRUNELVELI

21 October 2020 20:07 IST

Thatchanallur police have arrested a youth for allegedly murdering his uncle with the help of his friends.

Police said farmer Shanmugavel, 53, of Vattakinaru near Ramaiyanpatti was not well and was bedridden in his house for the past two years. As Shanmugavel’s son Muthukumar, 24, suspected that the black magic of Sudalaimani, elder brother of Shanmugavel, was the reason behind his father’s ailment, the youth used to pick up frequent quarrel with his uncle. A case has also been registered in this connection in Maanur police station.

Against this backdrop, Sudalaimani was murdered by Muthukumar and his friends when he had come to Vattakinaru on Wednesday morning. After the murder, Muthukumar and his friends L. Ram Surya, 22, A. Ram Devendran, 19 and M. Hariharan surrendered before the police at Maanur police outpost at Ramaiyanpatti.

Since the scene of crime falls under Thatchanallur police station limits, they were handed over to the Thatchanallur police.