Youth murders sister-in-law over property dispute

March 14, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Eppothumvendran police have arrested a youth for allegedly murdering his sister-in-law in property dispute.

Police said widow Chinnamani, 35, was living in Pudukottai with her two children after her husband Vairamuthu of Eppothumvendran passed away two years ago. As property dispute erupted between Chinnamani and her brother-in-law Rajesh Kannan, 25, after the death of Vairamuthu, the woman chose to settle down permanently in Pudukottai.

When Chinnamani came to Eppothumvendran on Thursday morning to meet some of her relatives, the property dispute resurfaced again. After meeting the relatives, Chinnamani was waiting in the Eppothumvendran bus stop to take the bus to Thoothukudi.

Rajesh Kannan, who came to the bus stop, picked up a heated argument with her and hacked her to death and surrendered before the Eppothumvendran police.