Youth murders sister, beheads her lover in caste-spurred attack in Madurai

In a shocking incident, A. Praveenkumar (22) hacked to death his sister, A. Mahalakshmi (25) after beheading N. Sathishkumar (28) her boyfriend, at Koodakoil near Tirumangalam on Tuesday (January 30) night.

He also chopped off the right wrist of his mother, Chinnapidari (45), as she tried to save her daughter.

Police said Mahalakshmi and Sathishkumar belonged to different caste groups. Mahalakshmi, who was married to a man in Valaiyankulam, got divorced following domestic problems. She was living with her parents in Kombadi for the past few years and had fallen in love with a local, Sathishkumar.

Her brother detested the relationship and he had warned her to end her relationship with Sathishkumar. However, she refused to do so.

Angered over this, Praveenkumar had waited for Sathiskumar on the way to Kombadi on Tuesday night. When he arrived, the accused waylaid him and attacked with a machete at around 9.30 pm. He beheaded him and placed the head some distance away. Later, he walked to his house and started attacking his sister. His mother attempted to prevent him, and he hacked her wrist and murdered the sister.

The bodies have been taken to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH). The mother is under treatment at the GRH.

The police have nabbed the assailant.

