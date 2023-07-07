ADVERTISEMENT

Youth murders father

July 07, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police are on the lookout for a youth who allegedly murdered his father and abandoned the body in a bus stop here on Thursday evening.

 Police said the body of an old man with bleeding injuries on the head was retrieved at Vannarpet bus stop on Thursday evening. When the CCTV cameras fitted in the nearby buildings were analysed, the Palayamkottai police found that a young man forcibly brought down the old man from a bus and took him behind the vehicles parked there and attacked him on the head before strangulating him to death.

 The police identified the deceased as Marimuthu, 74, of Meenakshipuram near Thalavaipuram near Rajapalayam and the assailant as his son Kadal Kanni, who is doing small business in Kottarakkara in Kerala. After bringing his anaemic father in the guise of taking him to the hospital for treatment, he had murdered Marimuthu, the police said.

 The hunt is on to nab Kadalkanni.

