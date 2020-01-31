Madurai

Youth murders brother in Madurai

more-in

A 21-year-old youth, S. Azharuddin, was murdered by his brother Yasser Arafat, 26, at Vandiyur on on Wednesday night.

Police said that Azharuddin, an alcoholic, used to quarrel with his family members.

On Wednesday night he had beaten up his mother following which Arafat strangulated his brother to death.

Arafat surrendered before the Village Administrative Officer following which he was arrested by the Anna Nagar police.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Madurai
murder
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 3:56:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/youth-murders-brother-in-madurai/article30697810.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY