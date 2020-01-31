Youth murders brother in Madurai

A 21-year-old youth, S. Azharuddin, was murdered by his brother Yasser Arafat, 26, at Vandiyur on on Wednesday night.

Police said that Azharuddin, an alcoholic, used to quarrel with his family members.

On Wednesday night he had beaten up his mother following which Arafat strangulated his brother to death.

Arafat surrendered before the Village Administrative Officer following which he was arrested by the Anna Nagar police.