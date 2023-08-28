ADVERTISEMENT

Youth murdered

August 28, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was hacked to death near here on Monday in an apparent retaliation. Police said unidentified persons hacked to death Ganesan, 38, of Tharuvai on Monday evening in a farm near the road at Tharuvai. During investigation, police found that Ganesan was arrested last year in connection with a murder in Cheranmahadevi in 2022. Fearing for his life, Ganesan shifted his family to Tharuvai where he was living. Hence, it is suspected that Ganesan might have been murdered in retaliation. Munneerpallam police are investigating.

