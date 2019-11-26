Youth murdered

The Tirunelveli Town police are on the lookout for four persons for allegedly murdering a youth.

The police said A. Nambirajan, 21, of Marukaalkurichi under Nanguneri police station limits, fell in love with T. Vaanmathi, 18, of the same area. As the girl’s father Thangapandi was against the affair, the pair eloped two months ago. After the marriage, the couple started their life in a rented house at Vayal Street in Tirunelveli Town with the help of Nambirajan’s father Arunachalam.

As Nambirajan’s friend Muthupandi invited him for a drink on Monday night, the duo was consuming liquor in an isolated place near Kurukkuthurai railway crossing. When an armed gang, which was hiding behind the bushes attacked Nambirajan, Muthupandi ran for safety. After beheading Nambirajan, the gang laid the body across the railway track near Kurukkuthurai railway crossing and threw the head at a distance.

When her husband failed to return home even after midnight, Vaanmathi alerted Mr. Arunachalam, who rushed to Tirunelveli Town in the night in search of his son. He informed the police, who found the headless body of the Nambirajan at Kurukkuthurai.

The police found that Vaanmathi’s elder brother Chellasamy, 28, came to know about the whereabouts of his sister through his friends and he, accompanied by his friends, had come to Tirunelveli last evening. So, the police suspect that Chellasamy and his friends might have murdered Nambirajan.