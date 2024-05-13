GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth murdered: two picked up for inquiry

Published - May 13, 2024 08:25 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Valliyoor police have picked up two persons for inquiry in connection with the murder of their friend on Sunday night.

The police said L. Rajan, 34, an earthmover driver from A. Thirumalapuram near Valliyoor, who was living alone after his wife and children left him, and his friends Vasanth, 30, and Ramakrishnan, 33, of the same area consumed liquor near their village on Sunday night.

When an argument broke out among them, Rajan was attacked with a stone, in which he died on the spot.

Following information from the public, Valliyoor police sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem and picked up Ramakrishnan and Vasanth for interrogation.

