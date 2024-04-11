Youth murdered over love affair in Madurai

April 11, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

A 27-year-old youth, A. Karthik of Periyasamy Nagar in Avaniyapuram, was hacked to death by a father and his son on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, Karthik, who was working as a loadman, had fallen in love with a girl in the neighbourhood.

Though both of them were relatives, the girl’s family was against their love affair. The father, K. Manikandan, who is a guide in a temple, had admonished Karthik and asked him to stop talking with his daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since, the youth had continued to talk with the girl, Manikandan along with his son, Dinesh Gandhi (19), had waylaid him near their house and attacked him with lethal weapons.

The youth who sustained multiple cut and stab injuries died on the spot.

The accused, including the son, who is an polytechnic student, surrendered before the police.

Avaniaypuram police are investigating the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.