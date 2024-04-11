GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Youth murdered over love affair in Madurai

April 11, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old youth, A. Karthik of Periyasamy Nagar in Avaniyapuram, was hacked to death by a father and his son on Thursday.

According to police, Karthik, who was working as a loadman, had fallen in love with a girl in the neighbourhood.

Though both of them were relatives, the girl’s family was against their love affair. The father, K. Manikandan, who is a guide in a temple, had admonished Karthik and asked him to stop talking with his daughter.

Since, the youth had continued to talk with the girl, Manikandan along with his son, Dinesh Gandhi (19), had waylaid him near their house and attacked him with lethal weapons.

The youth who sustained multiple cut and stab injuries died on the spot.

The accused, including the son, who is an polytechnic student, surrendered before the police.

Avaniaypuram police are investigating the case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.