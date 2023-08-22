ADVERTISEMENT

Youth murdered in revenge near Tirunagar

August 22, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

N. Vasanthakumar (24) of Moonandipatti was murdered at Thanakkankulam late evening on Tuesday.

The police said that he was murdered by an armed gang at around 7.30 p.m. on the road leading to Taluk Office at Thanakkankulam.

The police suspected that he was murdered in revenge to the murder of one Ayyampandi under Tirumangalam Town police limits in 2022.

Tirunagar police have picked up one suspect.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a 78-year-old woman, M. Pottai, of Rajagambeeram, was found murdered in Vavval Thottam under Othakadai police station limits on Tuesday.

