Youth murdered in Keeraithurai

20 October 2020 22:12 IST

Madurai

A 20-year-old youth, P. Bharathiraja of Sivaganga district was hacked to death at Kanaga Pillai Street here on Tuesday morning.

The police said that the youth was part of a team involved in sinking borewells. While he was at work, an armed gang barged into the place and hacked him to death.

The Keeraithurai police have got some video footage on the accused and were trying to identify them. The motive for the murder was yet to be ascertained.

Bid to murder

Meanwhile, a murder case accused was hacked at his house in M. Puliyankulam under Villur police station limits on Sunday late night.

The police said that K. Arumugam (35) was one of the accused in the murder of one K. Karuppaiah in June. The accused who was in Central Prison came out on bail on September 17.

While he was sleeping in his house with his family members, an armed gang barged into his house and attacked him with lethal weapons.

He was admitted to Government hospital in Virudhunagar.

Villur police have arrested two persons, A. Veeramuthu (30) and R. Nagarajan (27) of Mottamalai. The police said that accused, relatives of Karuppaiah, had attempted to murder Arumugam to take revenge for Karuppaiah’s death.