Youth murdered in drunken brawl near Madurai

A 24-year-old M. Ranjith Kumar was murdered by his friend in a drunken brawl under Nagamalai Pudukottai police station limits on Thursday. The police said that the deceased, a mason, was consuming liquor with G. Muthukumar, 23, at Chinnakannu Nagar. A wordy quarrel erupted between them as it turned for worse, Muthukumar, an electrician, hit Ranjith Kumar with a concrete boulder. Ranjith Kumar was injured on his face and was rushed to hospital. However, he died on the wayl. The Nagamalai Pudukottai police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.