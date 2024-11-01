ADVERTISEMENT

Youth murdered in drunken brawl near Madurai

Published - November 01, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old M. Ranjith Kumar was murdered by his friend in a drunken brawl under Nagamalai Pudukottai police station limits on Thursday. The police said that the deceased, a mason, was consuming liquor with G. Muthukumar, 23, at Chinnakannu Nagar. A wordy quarrel erupted between them as it turned for worse, Muthukumar, an electrician, hit Ranjith Kumar with a concrete boulder. Ranjith Kumar was injured on his face and was rushed to hospital. However, he died on the wayl. The Nagamalai Pudukottai police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

