GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth murdered in drunken brawl near Madurai

Published - November 01, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old M. Ranjith Kumar was murdered by his friend in a drunken brawl under Nagamalai Pudukottai police station limits on Thursday. The police said that the deceased, a mason, was consuming liquor with G. Muthukumar, 23, at Chinnakannu Nagar. A wordy quarrel erupted between them as it turned for worse, Muthukumar, an electrician, hit Ranjith Kumar with a concrete boulder. Ranjith Kumar was injured on his face and was rushed to hospital. However, he died on the wayl. The Nagamalai Pudukottai police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

Published - November 01, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.