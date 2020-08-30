Youth murdered in Alanganallur

A 24-year-old youth, A. Karthik, of Alanganallur was hacked to death by a three-member gang under Alanganallur police station limits on Sunday morning.

Police said the deceased, along with his uncle Balan, 60, was going to attend a domestic function on a motorbike. While the bike was neaingr Chinna Ilanthaikulam junction, a motorbike that was following them hit theirs. As both the riders fell down, the assailants started to attack him with lethal weapons. He was killed on the spot.

The police said that Karthik was accused in a murder of one of their relatives in 2017. The police suspect that the murder could be an act of revenge. Alanganallur police are investigating.