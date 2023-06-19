ADVERTISEMENT

Youth murdered due to prior enmity in Thoothukudi

June 19, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI:

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old youth was murdered in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Police said V. Subbulakshmi, 39, of Anna Nagar left her husband Avudaiyappan alias Vanniyaraj a few years ago to live with her relative Sudalai Mani of KTC Nagar along with her daughter. However, her son Ganesan, 18, continued to live with his father. Sudalai Mani conducted Subbulakshmi’s daughter;s marriage a few months ago without informing Avudaiyappan or Ganesan, which worsened the enmity.

On Sunday night, an altercation broke out between Sudalai Mani and Ganesan at TMB Colony. Although Sudalai Mani left iafter others pacified him, he returned to the spot and rammed his bike against Ganesan’s two-wheeler. When the youth fell down, he assaulted him and escaped, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganesan was rushed to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, where he died late in the night. Demanding the arrest of Sudalai Mani, relatives of Ganesan blocked vehicular traffic near VVD Signal. Even after the police assured the protestors that their demand would be fulfilled, the agitation continued. Subsequently, 24 protestors were arrested.

 After the post-mortem, Ganesan’s body was handed over to his family members.  Thoothukudi South police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US