Youth murdered due to prior enmity in Thoothukudi

June 19, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI:

An 18-year-old youth was murdered in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Police said V. Subbulakshmi, 39, of Anna Nagar left her husband Avudaiyappan alias Vanniyaraj a few years ago to live with her relative Sudalai Mani of KTC Nagar along with her daughter. However, her son Ganesan, 18, continued to live with his father. Sudalai Mani conducted Subbulakshmi’s daughter;s marriage a few months ago without informing Avudaiyappan or Ganesan, which worsened the enmity.

On Sunday night, an altercation broke out between Sudalai Mani and Ganesan at TMB Colony. Although Sudalai Mani left iafter others pacified him, he returned to the spot and rammed his bike against Ganesan’s two-wheeler. When the youth fell down, he assaulted him and escaped, police said.

Ganesan was rushed to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, where he died late in the night. Demanding the arrest of Sudalai Mani, relatives of Ganesan blocked vehicular traffic near VVD Signal. Even after the police assured the protestors that their demand would be fulfilled, the agitation continued. Subsequently, 24 protestors were arrested.

After the post-mortem, Ganesan’s body was handed over to his family members. Thoothukudi South police have registered a case.