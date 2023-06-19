HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth murdered due to prior enmity in Thoothukudi

June 19, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI:

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old youth was murdered in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Police said V. Subbulakshmi, 39, of Anna Nagar left her husband Avudaiyappan alias Vanniyaraj a few years ago to live with her relative Sudalai Mani of KTC Nagar along with her daughter. However, her son Ganesan, 18, continued to live with his father. Sudalai Mani conducted Subbulakshmi’s daughter;s marriage a few months ago without informing Avudaiyappan or Ganesan, which worsened the enmity.

On Sunday night, an altercation broke out between Sudalai Mani and Ganesan at TMB Colony. Although Sudalai Mani left iafter others pacified him, he returned to the spot and rammed his bike against Ganesan’s two-wheeler. When the youth fell down, he assaulted him and escaped, police said.

Ganesan was rushed to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, where he died late in the night. Demanding the arrest of Sudalai Mani, relatives of Ganesan blocked vehicular traffic near VVD Signal. Even after the police assured the protestors that their demand would be fulfilled, the agitation continued. Subsequently, 24 protestors were arrested.

 After the post-mortem, Ganesan’s body was handed over to his family members.  Thoothukudi South police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.