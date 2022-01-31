Youth murdered by friends

A 27-year-old man was done to death allegedly by three of his friends in a drunken brawl on Sunday night.

Police said Agniraj, 27, son of Ayyavoo of MK Puram Main Road here, left home on Sunday night. As he did not return home, his uncle and aunt, with whom he was living after his parents’ death, went in search of him.

He was found him with injuries all over the body near a Tasmac liquor bar in Jeeva Nagar Second Street in Jaihindpuram. His relatives rushed him to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Agniraj, a casual labourer, went to the bar with three of his friends and a brawl among them led to an exchange of blows. A police officer said they had detained some suspects.

Jaihindpuram police have registered a case.