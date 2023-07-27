ADVERTISEMENT

Youth murdered by father in scuffle

July 27, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man, M. Santhanakaruppu, was killed by his father M. Mahalingam (48) in a scuffle at Kalligudi on Thursday.

Police said Santhanakaruppu and his wife, Sumathi, who were married for two years, were living separately due to differences. On Thursday morning, Santhanakaruppu went to meet Sumathi and a wordy quarrel started between them and it resulted in a scuffle.

Santhanakaruppu was hit by his father, who was there at that time, and he was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital, where he died later in the evening. Tirumangalam Taluk police are investigating.

