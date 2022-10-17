Youth murdered at Kayathar

The Hindu Bureau KOVILPATTI
October 17, 2022 19:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kayathar police have picked up seven persons, including the State organising secretary of Velaalar Munnetra Kazhagam, in connection with the murder of a youth at Kayathar on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said a group of armed persons, who came to the house of B. Suresh, 20, of Kayathar around 9.45 p.m. on Sunday, trespassed into this house and stabbed him. Though he was rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Suresh succumbed to his injuries even as he was taken to the hospital.

During investigation, the Kayathar police found that a factional feud reportedly prevailing in the Velaalar Munnetra Kazhagam was the reason behind the murder. Police said the factions, being led by its State secretary ‘Pandal’ Raja of Shanthi Nagar in Palayamkottai and women’s wing president Annalakshmi, were indulging in a war of words in social media over controlling the organisation.

As Suresh supported Annalakshmi faction, he was allegedly threatened by the rival group members over the phone. Since he has been murdered by an armed gang even as the rivalry was at its height, police suspect that it could be the handiwork of ‘Pandal’ Raja and his supporters.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides arresting ‘Pandal’ Raja, the police have picked up six others. Further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app