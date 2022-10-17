Youth murdered at Kayathar

The Kayathar police have picked up seven persons, including the State organising secretary of Velaalar Munnetra Kazhagam, in connection with the murder of a youth at Kayathar on Sunday night.

Police said a group of armed persons, who came to the house of B. Suresh, 20, of Kayathar around 9.45 p.m. on Sunday, trespassed into this house and stabbed him. Though he was rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Suresh succumbed to his injuries even as he was taken to the hospital.

During investigation, the Kayathar police found that a factional feud reportedly prevailing in the Velaalar Munnetra Kazhagam was the reason behind the murder. Police said the factions, being led by its State secretary ‘Pandal’ Raja of Shanthi Nagar in Palayamkottai and women’s wing president Annalakshmi, were indulging in a war of words in social media over controlling the organisation.

As Suresh supported Annalakshmi faction, he was allegedly threatened by the rival group members over the phone. Since he has been murdered by an armed gang even as the rivalry was at its height, police suspect that it could be the handiwork of ‘Pandal’ Raja and his supporters.

Besides arresting ‘Pandal’ Raja, the police have picked up six others. Further investigations are on.