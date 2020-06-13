Madurai

Youth murdered after drunken brawl in Madurai

A drunken brawl in a residential area in Keeraithurai led to the murder of a youth, K. Ajith Kumar (18), on Friday night.

The police said that when a group of local residents created a ruckus after consuming liquor, a middle-aged woman, S. Lakshmi, shouted at them. One of them, Ajith Kumar, slapped the woman. Angered over the incident, her son, Murugan, came out of the house with a kitchen knife and stabbed Ajith Kumar, who died on the spot.

Keeraithurai police have nabbed the accused.

