Young voters make it a point to cast their votes

The second phase of polling in the rural local body elections in Madurai on Monday saw a host of young men and women queuing up to cast their votes .

Several voters who had gone to other places for studies or work had returned to their native places to exercise their franchise to elect their local body leaders.

P. K. Vimala Devi, 22, who studies in Chennai, said she arrived at her native place in a bus on Monday morning and immediately got ready to cast her vote at Thoppur Government High School. When asked how did she know about the candidate she intended to vote for as she was not present during campaigning, Ms. Vimala Devi said she had been regularly discussing elections with her family members. “Many people who are contesting in the elections are our neighbours and relatives. I know, from the past, who will best serve my people,” she said.

S. Aarthy, 19, and S. Susila, 23, who voted at Thanakkankulam Panchayat Union School, said the ballot paper experience was more exciting than using Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). Ms. Aarthy said this was her ‘most authentic voting experience’.

“We go out for work in the morning and return home at night. It is difficult for us to keep an account of who is campaigning. We vote as directed by our family members. We want basic amenities in our village to be improved. Anyone who ensures that my mother does not wait at the water tap for half an hour to collect two buckets of water is our next leader,” said Ms. Aarthy.

K. Prakash, 26, who cast his vote at a polling station in Thenpalanji, said he wished to see anyone who could bring about a change as their next panchayat president. He said some of the contestants had promised jobs for youth. “It is important that all of us have the opportunity to work in our own village. Many of my friends have moved to Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur looking for jobs and better income. Since I have some land, I am able to survive here,” he said.

He said the youth must come back to their native places and cast their votes. “Everyone returns to their home some day. If they all leave, nothing will be left here for us and them,” he said.