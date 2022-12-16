Youth kills wife, attempts to commit suicide

December 16, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A van driver, after murdering his wife, attempted to commit suicide here on Thursday.

Police said van driver Ebenezer, 35, of Thatchancode near Azhagyiamandapam had married Jeba Prinsha, 31, of nearby Pantrivetanparai. Since Jeba Prinsha was doing a beautician course in an institute in Thiruvananthapuram, her father Jebasingh would drop her in Neyyoor railway station everyday and Ebenezer would pick her up at the same railway station in the evening.

Ebenezer did not want his wife to continue the course and had even asked her to dress properly, this had triggered an argument between the couple. After this development, Ebenezer refused to pick her up from the railway station in the evening. Hence, Jeba Prinsha would go to her parents’ house at Pantrivettaanpaarai and her father would drop her at night in her house at Thatchancode.

When Ebenezer came to his in-law’s house at Pantrivettaanpaarai on Thursday evening, he returned home with Jeba Prinsha. Even as they were crossing Paraikodu Road, Ebenezer allegedly attacked Jeba Prinsha with a machete and she sustained grievous multiple cut injuries. As a van arrived at the spot, Ebenezer escaped.

Even before she could be rushed to the hospital, Jeba Prinsha succumbed to her injuries on the spot, the police said

Ebenezer, who fled to Thiruvananthapuram, reportedly attempted to commit suicide and was admitted to a private hospital there.

Thuckalay police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.