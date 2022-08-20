Youth kills father at Vedasandur

Victim allegedly abused family after drinking liquor

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 20, 2022 17:04 IST

A 47-year-old man was murdered by his son in Vedasandur near Dindigul on Friday night.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that P. Kaliyappan was alleged to be an alcoholic and abused his family.

On one such occasion, his son K. Saravanan, 20, stabbed him in his stomach with a knife.

Kaliyappan died on the way to the hospital whose body was later sent to Vedasandur Government Hospital for post-mortem, said the police.

The accused had been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation was on, they added.

