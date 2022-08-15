Youth killed

DINDIGUL

A 24-year-old man was killed in a road accident when an unidentified vehicle knocked down the motorbike he was riding near Sempatti in Dindigul district on Sunday night.

The police identified the deceased as R. Surya of Pattiveeranpatti.

The unidentified vehicle hit him at Koolampatty Junction near Sempatti at around 11.30 p.m. in which he died on the spot, sustaining head injuries.

The body was sent to Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital.

Sempatti police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run case.