Youth killed

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 15, 2022 19:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

DINDIGUL

ADVERTISEMENT

A 24-year-old man was killed in a road accident when an unidentified vehicle knocked down the motorbike he was riding near Sempatti in Dindigul district on Sunday night.

The police identified the deceased as R. Surya of Pattiveeranpatti.

The unidentified vehicle hit him at Koolampatty Junction near Sempatti at around 11.30 p.m. in which he died on the spot, sustaining head injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The body was sent to Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital.

Sempatti police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run case.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app