Youth killed over clash during funeral procession

Published - May 08, 2024 09:40 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A youth was murdered at Periyakulam in Theni district on Tuesday over a clash in a funeral procession.

According to police, during the funeral procession of the deceased Manoharan of Vadakarai Vaithiyanathapuram near Periyakulam, brothers Arun and Suriya had fired crackers on the way.  As the fireworks blasted indiscriminately disturbed the public, a few members of the public had questioned the brothers. The fight ended following the interference of the public who were around. 

After the funeral procession ended, the brothers allegedly taking weapons had gone to the same location to intimidate the people who questioned them about blasting fireworks. During the fight that ensued between the two groups, Arun was seriously injured. He then escaped from the place to avoid further hitting. As he did not return home, Suriya filed a complaint with the police about his missing brother. When police went to the location for investigation, they allegedly found Arun lying dead in a bush nearby.  

His body was then taken to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Police after registering the case and in search of the accused.

