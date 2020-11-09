Madurai

Youth killed in road accident

Special Correspondent 09 November 2020 20:10 IST
Updated: 09 November 2020 20:10 IST

TIRUNELVELI

A youth was killed in a road accident near here on Monday after he lost control of the bike which he was riding.

Police said V. Salvius, 26, who was riding his new bike along the Tirunelveli – Nagercoil 4-lane national highway, lost control allegedly due to speeding. After being thrown in the air, Salvius landed on the roadside to sustain grievous injuries. He died on the spot.

The traffic investigation wing of Tirunelveli city registered a case.

