Youth killed by wild boar herd

February 08, 2023 - TENKASI

A youth was killed in a wild boar herd attack near here on Wednesday.

Police said the herd attacked M. Manisamy, 30, of Ayikudi, even as he was crossing the Aayikudi town panchayat office in the early hours of Wednesday. As he sustained grievous injuries, people in the vicinity rescued him and took him to the Tenkasi Government Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries. Aayikudi police have registered a case.

While the Government of Kerala, after persuading the Union Government to remove wild boar from the scheduled list of protected wild animals as per the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, is able to hunt down these animals whenever the herd invades into the fields, the Tamil Nadu Government is yet to take due measures to protect the public, especially farmers and their fields from the wild boar invasion, the farmers complain.