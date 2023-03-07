HamberMenu
Youth killed as TNSTC bus hits motorcycle

March 07, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old man was killed as his bike on collided with a TNSTC bus on Sirumalai Road near Dindigul on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased identified as M. Pandi, (21) was resident of Agasthiarpuram village in Sirumalai Hills. Investigations revealed that M. Muthaiya (44) of Palaiyur village in Sirumalai Hills was at the wheels of a TNSTC bus plying from Dindigul to Sirumalai. Upon driving it in a rash and negligent manner, the bus collided with the motorcycle on which Pandi was riding on, around 12 noon. Pandi died on the spot. Dindigul Taluk police have registered a case and have named Muthaiya as the accused. Further investigation is on.

