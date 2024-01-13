Youth killed as bus hits bike

January 13, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MADURAI

An 18-year-old boy was killed in an accident near Koovalapuram junction in Madurai on Friday.

Police said the deceased, M. Muneeswaran of Usilampatti was going on a two-wheeler on Madurai — Rajapalayam Road, with his mother riding pillion, when a speeding private bus hit the two-wheeler from behind.

Muneeswaran and his mother were thrown away from the bike, and Muneeswaran died on the spot. His mother was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.

The police said she was in a critical condition. T. Kallupatti police have registered a case against the bus driver.

