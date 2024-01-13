GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth killed as bus hits bike

January 13, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old boy was killed in an accident near Koovalapuram junction in Madurai on Friday.

Police said the deceased, M. Muneeswaran of Usilampatti was going on a two-wheeler on Madurai — Rajapalayam Road, with his mother riding pillion, when a speeding private bus hit the two-wheeler from behind.

Muneeswaran and his mother were thrown away from the bike, and Muneeswaran died on the spot. His mother was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.

The police said she was in a critical condition. T. Kallupatti police have registered a case against the bus driver.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.