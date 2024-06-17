GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth injured as ceiling cement plastering falls on him

Published - June 17, 2024 09:09 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A resident of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board suffered bleeding injuries as the cement plastering in the ceiling of his house peeled off and fell on him on Sunday night.

Around 400 families live in the 8-year-old Tamil Nadu Housing Board houses at Rajiv Nagar near Gomezpuram on Thoothukudi – Tharuvaikulam Road. Since the quality of construction of these houses is very poor, cracks have developed along the walls while the cement plastering in the ceiling is peeling off in several houses. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken to address these issues.

When A. Arun Pandian, living the first floor of Block 3 of this colony, was sleeping in his house on Sunday night, a huge portion of the cement plastering peeled and fell on him to cause bleeding injury on him. He was rushed to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

 “We are living in fear as the quality of construction of our houses is very poor. The Collector should order a probe and check the quality of the buildings in this residential colony. Instead of spending a lot for painting pictures on the walls of our buildings for popularising the cultural festivals, the government should allocate funds for repairing these buildings as it will ensure our safety,” the residents say.

