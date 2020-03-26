40-year-old man in isolation ward dies

NAGERCOIL

A 40-year-old man, who had returned from Kuwait recently and had been admitted to the isolation ward of Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam here died on Thursday.

Sources in the hospital said the deceased, who was admitted to the isolation ward with liver ailments on Tuesday on his return from Kuwait on March 3, developed breathing difficulty and the toxicity levels in his blood increased menacingly. Though he was asymptomatic for COVID–19, he was admitted to the isolation ward as he had returned from the Middle East. His blood and saliva samples were sent for analysis.

He did not respond to treatment and died on Thursday even before the results were made available, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Kanniyakumari district police have started using drones to monitor those who are riding bikes when the nationwide lockdown is in force. Superintendent of Police K. Shreenath, who formally inaugurated monitoring of the public with drones at Vadasery bus stand on Thursday, said those who were violating the lockdown order would be booked with the videos the police could get from the drones.

Similar facility would be created in all important places of the district. A control room had been established at the District Police Office.