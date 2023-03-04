Youth hurls fuel-filled bottle at TASMAC outlet near Karaikudi

March 04, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

After an unidentified youth hurled a bottle filled with some liquid fuel, exploded inside a TASMAC outlet, cash worth ₹ 76,880 and liquor bottles stocked in cartons valued at ₹ 14,600 were destroyed in the fire on Friday night. Following a complaint, the police registered a case.

Investigations revealed that on Friday night the TASMAC salesman Arjunan at the Kadaiveedhi outlet in Pallathur near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district had partially closed the shop at around 10.30 p.m., a youth came inside and hurled a bottle. As it fell, it exploded in which the liquor bottles were damaged.

While Arjunan was admitted to Karaikudi Government Hospital for burns and later referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, Inspector of Police Sylvia Jasmine held inquiries.

Based on the probe, the police secured the suspect, who was identified as Rajesh (21) of Pallathur. It is said that he had allegedly committed the offence as his father consumed liquor from the TASMAC outlet here and indulged in assaulting his mother at home. Irked, he had hurled the bottle, police added.

The TASMAC employees submitted a memorandum to the Collector in Sivaganga seeking protection to them. They said that in a similar fashion, last month a TASMAC outlet was attacked and a salesman injured.

Further investigation is on.