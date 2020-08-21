MaduraiTIRUNELVELI 21 August 2020 19:11 IST
Comments
Youth held
Updated: 21 August 2020 19:11 IST
The Suththamalli police have arrested Gomathi Shankar, 23, of VOC Nagar for posting his photos and a video with a sickle, apparently to send a threatening message to somebody.
The video shows Gomathi Shankar twisting his moustache and swirling the sickle while coming out of a house with a Tamil movie song in the background. Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan ordered the detention of the grocery shop worker. He was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday night.
More In Madurai
Read more...