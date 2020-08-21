Youth held

TIRUNELVELI

21 August 2020 19:11 IST

The Suththamalli police have arrested Gomathi Shankar, 23, of VOC Nagar for posting his photos and a video with a sickle, apparently to send a threatening message to somebody.

The video shows Gomathi Shankar twisting his moustache and swirling the sickle while coming out of a house with a Tamil movie song in the background. Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan ordered the detention of the grocery shop worker. He was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday night.

