Madurai

Youth held

more-in

The Bodi police on Tuesday arrested Dijo, 22, of Vandanmedu, Nedumkandam, Idukki district, Kerala, for allegedly possessing fake currency notes. They held a surprise check at bus stand when the accused alighted from a bus. They found fake notes in the denomination of ₹ 500 to the tune of ₹ 50,000 in his bag. He has been arrested.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 11:19:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/youth-held/article30391384.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY