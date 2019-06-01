Youth held under POCSO Act

TIRUNELVELI

The Palayamkottai All Women Police have arrested a youth under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said Mohamed Azharuddin, 20, of Melapalayam, who is working in an eatery at Shanthi Nagar in Palayamkottai, was in love with a girl, studying class 10, from the same area. Even as her parents were sleeping in the house at Shanthi Nagar on Friday afternoon, Azharuddin took the girl for a movie and allegedly misbehaved with the girl in the cinema hall.

Even as the girl’s parents were searching for her, Azharuddin and the girl returned home after the end of the movie. When the girl’s parents saw him dropping the girl at a distance, they chased him away and then filed a complaint with the Palayamkottai police.

As the girl told the police that Azharuddin sexually harassed her in the cinema hall, the Palayamkottai police arrested him under the provisions of POCSO Act on Friday night.