Youth held for sexually harassing women

Thoothukudi

23 July 2021 18:48 IST

Police have arrested a youth for allegedly sexually harassing women over phone.

Police said a woman from Ottapidaaram filed a complaint with Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar recently after she was sexually harassed over the phone by an anonymous caller. Since the caller was frequently changing his phone and the phone numbers, the police could not locate him.

Advertising

Advertising

After the cyber crime police roped in an expert, the caller was identified as C. Krishnavel, 32, a construction worker from Pudukottai near Thoothukudi. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

During investigation, police found that the unmarried mason was sexually harassing a few more women over phone and a few SIM cards have been recovered from him.

Further investigations are on to identify other victims also.