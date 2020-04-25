Youth held for sexual harassment, extortion

The Kottar police have arrested an unemployed youth who had sexually harassed women and extorted money from them.

All Women Police here said Kasi alias Suji, 26, son of Thangapandi of Ganesapuram Main Road in Nagercoil, befriended women from affluent families through social media. Introducing himself as an entrepreneur, a trainee pilot or a lawyer, he had uploaded his edited photographs and videos taken during gym workouts.

Kasi was in touch with the women through video calls. He had allegedly established physical intimacy with them and took their photos in objectionable manner without their knowledge.

“When the victims sent their personal photos or make video calls, Kasi had either saved those photos or took the screenshots of videos, which he used later to blackmail them,” said Superintendent of Police N. Sreenath who initiated an inquiry on getting an online complaint from a Chennai-based victim, a medico.

He had extracted several lakhs of rupees from more than 100 victims, including doctors from Chennai. When they refused to give money and did not attend his phone calls, Kasi had blackmailed them that he would upload their nude photos and videos on the net. “The complainant alone had lost more than ₹7 lakh to Kasi,” the police said.

The police raided his house and seized his mobile phone, computer hard disks, pen drives and compact discs.

Mr. Sreenath said the victims may file their complaints online or call him directly on 94981 11103. Their identity would be closely guarded. He had targeted ordinary girls from Kanniyakumari district while his high-profile targets were from Chennai over the past six years.

Since the police have recovered evidences that Kasi had orchestrated his crime with the help of his friends, a hunt is on to nab them.