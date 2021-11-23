Madurai

Youth held for sexual abuse, murder of 75-year-old woman

S. Manimaran, 25, of Karuppatti was arrested for sexually assaulting and murdering a 75-year-old destitute woman in Sholavandan in the small hours of Monday. The district police arrested Manimaran after CCTV footage showed him carrying the woman, who was sleeping in front of a textile shop, to a secluded place.


